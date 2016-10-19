Prince William’s backing to help former soldiers back to work in Doncaster

Prince William has given royal backing to work in Doncaster to help ex-soldiers into work.

The Prince presented Doncaster Council with the Ministry of Defence’s highest recognition for employer support to the Armed Forces.

The authority now becomes one of 419 UK councils to be given the Gold Award by the MoD.

The Employer Recognition Scheme awards ceremony was hosted by Defence Secretary Michael Fallon at the Royal Hospital, Chelsea.

The Duke of Cambridge thanked 22 companies by handing them a Gold award at the event, attended by senior council figures.

The scheme is designed to recognise and thank employers who support the Armed Forces community and their families, and to inspire others to do the same.

Doncaster Council told how it supports the Armed Forces community. Its inclusive HR policy offers reservists up to three weeks additional paid holiday for training and employs many ex-service personnel.

Doncaster veteran support officer, Mark Hopson, said: “It is a privilege to work on behalf of Doncaster Armed Forces Community, ensuring that the council and its partners continue to remove any disadvantages that the ex-service personnel and their families may face as a result of their military service.”