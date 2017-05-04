Pregnant dog stolen in South Yorkshire raid is back home

A pregnant dog which was snatched from a Doncaster home in a raid has been found safe and well.

Ronnie, a white French bulldog, was stolen from a house in Fair View Avenue, Woodlands, between 1.15pm and 1.30pm on Tuesday.

Ronnie was found in Hexthorpe

It is believed the dog, which is expecting eight or nine pups, was targeted.

Details of the post were shared on social media, with Ronnie's photograph shared thousands of times.

She was found wandering the streets in Hexthorpe, with her owners believing that the social media post made her 'too hot to handle'.

Jodie Race, aged 24, was only out of her house for around three minutes when it was broken into.

The mum of two fears her family was 'watched' and that the thief struck when they knew the dog was alone.

Anyone with information on the theft should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.