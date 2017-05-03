Pregnant dog stolen during house raid in South Yorkshire

A pregnant dog has been stolen during a burglary in Doncaster.

The French bulldog was taken during a break-in of a house in Fair View Avenue, Woodlands, between 1.15pm and 1.30pm on Tuesday.

The white dog, called Ronnie, is expecting pups.



South Yorkshire Police believe the dog was targeted.

A force spokeswoman said: "It is reported that persons unknown took the pregnant white French bulldog, called Ronnie, by forcing entry to the rear of a property in Fair View Avenue.

"It is thought this may have been a targeted burglary for the dog, as no efforts were made to take anything else from the property.

"Ronnie’s owners are understandably distressed and want to hear from anyone who may know where she is.

"Have you seen Ronnie? Did you see anyone in the Woodlands area yesterday afternoon with a French bulldog matching Ronnie’s description?"

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101.