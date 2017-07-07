Praise for Sports Academy from mum of promising junior athlete

A teenage athlete from Sheffield has been selected to represent South Yorkshire and won three medals thanks to a local sports academy.

Nicole Hague, 14, from Walkley, joined the SIV Sports Academy at English Institute of Sport Sheffield (EISS) in 2014 and has since won three medals.

Having always shown athletic flair, Nicole first started gymnastics when she was six, where she won numerous medals, but by age 11 she was looking for something new to try. The SIV Sports Academy offered Nicole a wide range of sporting activities to try, including sprinting, hurdles and long jump.

Since joining the scheme, Nicole has gone on to win three medals – a silver in both 75m hurdles and long jump, and bronze in long jump. She has also represented Yorkshire twice in the hurdles, which has become her favourite event, and in the 100m relay.

She currently trains twice a week at EISS with her coach Paul Ttereve, alongside four other older athletes. She also runs with local athletics club, Hallamshire Harriers and plays football for Sheffield Wednesday Ladies Football Club (SWLFC).

Helen Hague, Nicole’s mum, said: “I am so proud of how far Nicole has come as a result of the SIV Athletics Academy – she goes from strength to strength, winning medals and achieving personal best times in her events.

“Nicole has recently been selected to represent South Yorkshire in the 75m hurdles for the English School Championships in Birmingham, taking place this weekend, and is hoping to bring back more medals.

“I would definitely recommend the Academy – it has really boosted Nicole’s self-esteem, given her the confidence to try new sports and find something she really loves!”