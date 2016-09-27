Praise for Denaby’s newest venue

A brand new community hub that offers training and volunteering opportunities as well as serving as a cafe and meet-up venue, has opened formally with live music and a splash of magic at Denaby.

Former busker and saxophonist Adrienne Bosnea provided musical entertainment at the official launch of The Hot Chocolate Lounge. that is funded through the National Lottery and run by Doncaster West Development Trust.

Musician Adrienne was spotted by businessman Andy Miller playing to crowds in Doncaster town centre, and was offered the chance to perform at Bawtry’s Bar and Brasserie where he now has a regular Saturday night slot.

Special guest and former Denaby boxer Jon Jo Irwin was there to lend his support at the September 17 opening. The sportsman said that the new facility is a great community asset.

Visitors were also entertained by face-painting and magic tricks, along with a performance from Doncaster teenager and soloist Megan Lowles, who is becoming a familiar face on the local music festival scene.

Tea drinkers could choose from special blends of loose leaf tea, provided by The Tea Experience. Husband and wife team Paul and Ann Davis are supplying The Hot Chocolate Lounge and have trained staff how to infuse and serve the perfect brew.

Training and volunteering services at the Grays Court venue are designed to enhance people’s skills, job prospects and social opportunities.

First-comers were quick to praise the facility on its Facebook site. Nannieto Abbycharleacarmen wrote: “Thoroughly enjoyed lunch and coffee today. Well prepared, looked and tasted good too. Attentive staff, shop colour co-ordinated, menu appetising . The ‘new place’ to be seen. Roll on our next visit.”

Jade L Lawrence posted: “Me and my girls called in today, everyone was so friendly. Lovely lunch and omg the white chocolate hot chocolate was amazing!! Will definitely call again!”

The cafe is open from 9am, Tuesday to Saturday, serving breakfast, lunch, daily specials and takeaways. For more information, visit www.thehotchocolatelounge.co.uk, call 01709 296790 or email info@dwdt.org.uk