Power cut hits Doncaster homes

A power cut has hit part of Doncaster today.
About 10 properties have been affected in Kirk Sandall when the power went out at just before 11am this morning.
Staff from the Northern Powergrid are on site and are hoping to fix the problem by 3pm.
