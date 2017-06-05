Search

Power cut hits 40 Doncaster homes

Sprotbrough. Picture: Google

Sprotbrough. Picture: Google

0
Have your say

A power cut has hit 40 homes in Doncaster.

The lights went out at about 5pm yesterday in Sprotbrough and the power is still believed to be off.

Staff from the Northern Powergrid are on site now attempting to fix the problem.