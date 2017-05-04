Search

Power cut hits 130 South Yorkshire properties this morning

Balby, Doncaster. Picture: Google

A power cut has hit 130 homes in businesses in Doncaster this morning.

The lights went out in Balby at 6.45am and is not due to be back on until 10.15am.

Staff from Northern Powergrid are on site trying to fix the problem.