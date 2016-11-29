Pothole cash boost for Doncaster roads

Doncaster is set to be handed enough cash to fix more than 7,000 potholes in the borough’s roads, says the Government.

The money was announced by the Government yesterday following the Chancellor of the Exchequer’s Autumn Statement last week.

Ministers say the borough will receive £4.49 million in total for 2017-18 in its highways maintenance allocation.

A total of £389,000 of that is for potholes, and the payment assumes it costs £53 to repair a pothole.

It is the largest allocation in South Yorkshire.

Elsewhere, Barnsley gets £296,000 for fixing potholes, while Rotherham will get £295,000.

Sheffield receives its cash under a separate funding arrangement.

Earlier this year, Peter Dale, Doncaster Council’s director of regeneration and environment, said that the cost of repairing each pothole depended on how many it filled within an area at one time.

He said that anyone who wants to report a pothole can do so via the MyDoncaster app or by calling the council’s main number on 01302 736000.

He said that the authority needed to know the location as well as approximate size and depth of the hole that was being reported.

He added: “We aim to repair potholes within five working days of receiving reports.”

Doncaster Council defines a pothole as where the surface of the road has been eroded and a hollow has formed.

A spokesman said the severity of the pothole and, therefore, the criteria for attention is determined by the risk it poses to road users.

The factors taken into account include size and depth of pothole; traffic type, speed and volume; road alignment and visibility and also the position in relation to road width.

Residents can also report a pothole problem on the council’s website by logging onto Doncaster Council - Potholes