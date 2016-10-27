POPPY APPEAL 2016: Royal British Legion urges people to ‘rethink Remembrance’

Today see the launch of the 2016 Poppy Appeal, and this year the Royal British Legion are asking the public to ‘rethink remembrance’ and recognise the sacrifies made across all generations of the armed forces.

For many people, remembrance is associated with the First and Second World Wars. While we will always remember them, the RBL wants to encourage Sheffield residents to also acknowledge the commitment and sacrifices made by a new generation.

Here is just one example of a family that has benefited from the great work carried out from money raised through the Poppy Appeal.

Anna McCutcheon, aged 35, lives with her husband John, 29, and their two young children, Ethan and Sienna-Daisy, in Norton.

John served in the Army, Rifles Regiment, for six years and left in May 2011. He had completed two tours of Iraq and his experiences as a medic in conflict left him with severe Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

His condition had a huge impact on the family and they realised he needed professional help so they contacted Combat Stress who later referred John to the Legion for extra support. In the summer of 2012 and 2106, the family enjoyed Poppy Breaks at Alderson House in Bridlington.

Anna said: “The Poppy Breaks were the best holidays we’ve ever had, they really helped us to glue our family back together.

“As John was able to be more at ease due to being around other veterans and feeling as though in a familiar environment, the children were able to fully enjoy the family holidays and not feel different to other families.”

Anna and Ethan are no annual poppy sellers.