Pop on your pyjamas to help families with sick children in Sheffield

The Sick Children’s Trust is calling on the people of Sheffield to don their PJs this month to take part in a national pyjama party.

Magnolia and Treetop House are two centres run by the Trust that provide accommodation as well as emotional and practical support for families with children in Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

The Pyjama Party will run from Monday 17 to Friday 21 October.

The Sick Children’s Trust hopes children from nurseries, playgroups and schools across Sheffield will be sponsored to dress in their favourite PJs.

Adults are being encouraged to take part in the fun too by wearing pyjamas to work.

The Trust’s Chief Executive, Jane Featherstone, said: “We can’t wait to see you all dressed in your wackiest jim jams, children and adults alike! With the public’s help, we can be there for families with seriously ill children when it matters most.”

