War heroes remembered at two Sheffield events

War heroes past and present will be rememembred with a couple of events in Sheffield over the next week.

The Hallamshire Military Concert Band is having its annual “Festival of Remembrance” concert on Saturday, October 28, at St Peter’s Church, Reney Ave, Greenhill, Sheffield.

The event starts at 4pm and tickets are £6. All proceeds will go to the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

Pay on the door or ring 01246 812846 to have a ticket reserved.

Then, as part of Age UK Sheffield’s new Veterans’ Fund, there will be a Veterans’ Reminiscence event on Wednesday, November 2, between 1pm and 3pm.

A spokesman said: “Our aim is to create Yorkshire’s biggest military memory bank and bridge the gap between generations of ex and current service personnel.

“Share with us your military memories. Were you born before 1950? Did you serve in the forces? Do you have a story to tell? Or a piece of memorabilia to share? Then come along.”

The event will be taking place at The Wellbeing Centre, Centre in the Park, Guildford Avenue, Sheffield, S2 2PL.

For more information telephone 0114 250 2850.