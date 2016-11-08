South Yorkshire MP celebrates the great British boozer

John Healey MP has paid tribute to British boozers as part of British Pub Week celebrations.

The Wentworth and Dearne MP attended an event at the Red Lion pub in Westminster, along with other MPs, peers, representatives from the sector and Community Pubs Minister Andrew Percy.

The meeting highlighted the importance of the great British pub and its role at the heart of communities across the UK.

Founder of British Pub Week, Inez Ward, and the Chair of the parliamentary Save the Pub group, Greg Mulholland MP, co-hosted event.

A parliamentary motion to celebrate British Pub Week has also been tabled and has received cross-party backing.

Speaking after the event, Mr Healey said: “It is important that we recognise how vital British pubs are to our communities. That is why I am here, to support the industry and to do what I can to keep our local pubs flourishing

Community Pubs Minister Andrew Percy MP said: “I would certainly encourage colleagues and pubgoers to make a special trip to their pub to celebrate what it does for their community. That’s what British Pub Week is all about and I wish this annual event success in future years.”

Brigid Simmonds OBE, Chief Executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, added: “I am delighted to support this celebration of the Great British pub. The pub is an essential part of British communities. Moreover pubs support over 750,000 jobs and are a key attraction for overseas and domestic tourists who travel round the UK each year. I hope everyone will join and support British Pub Week with a visit to their local.”