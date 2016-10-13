Sheffield soldier travels to Germany for training exercise

A Sheffield man recently exchanged his civilian workshop for a two week military exercise with the Army Reserves in Germany.

Simon Gill, 43, a Sergeant serving with 104 Battalion Royal Electrical Mechanical Engineers (REME), travelled to Germany for the Battalion’s annual camp during which he completed both military and artisan trade training.

Speaking after completing his specialised artisan training Simon, who has been a reservist for 19 years said: “I am a mechanical engineer by trade so this type of work is nothing new for me, however it has been great for me to pass on some of my knowledge and experience that I have picked up over the years to to both the reserve and the regulars.

I have really enjoyed the opportunity to do this and it is refreshing to see many of the younger soldiers keen to learn and it is a transferable skill that is in demand.”

Talking of the benefits of training overseas Warrant Officer Class 1 Steve Spencer said: “Deploying to Germany for our training exercise has proven to be a really worthwhile visit not only will the soldiers have had the chance to test their soldering skills in a completely different environment they have been able to work on equipment not necessarily available in the UK and most importantly maintained currency of their trade skills - undoubtedly they will leave here with an increased level of confidence.”

Something that Simon wholeheartedly agreed with: “I have seen a lot of changes, for the better, in my time in the reserves, the chances for training and promotion have improved massively and you get the chance to travel overseas for exercises for camps as well.

The whole offer is so much better now, I would not hesitate in recommending the reserves if someone had an interest.”