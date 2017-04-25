Parish assembly hears of council’s year of activities

Chairman of West Stockwith Parish Council, Geoff Houchin, outlined the activities and achievements of the past year at the recent parish assembly.

Included in the highlights of 2016/17 were the resignation of three councillors due to a change in their personal circumstances.

Attendees also heard that two extra dog bins had been installed on the River Trent and River Idle banks and that a solar lighting unit was installed in the bus shelter on Main Street with another two units being purchased for other bus shelters.

In the last year the council gave medals to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 90th birthday, two disabled parking spaces were marked out on the car park opposite the White Hart Inn for visitors to the pub and St Mary’s Church, the annual litter pick took place in May and extra lights were bought for the Christmas tree on the Malt Kiln. The AGM is on Thursday May 11 at 7.30pm in the village hall.