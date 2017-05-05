Jones secures second term as Doncaster mayor

LABOUR'S Ros Jones has given Labour an election lift after securing a second term as Doncaster's elected mayor.

Mrs Jones won after a single round of counting, her 50.92 per cent of the vote removing the need for second preferences to be taken into account.

Ros Jones

The clear result stands in stark contrast to four years ago when Ms Jones narrowly beat incumbent independent Peter Davies after second preferences were counted.

But the Conservatives will also be heartened after coming second in the Labour heartland and seeing their vote share jump from five per cent in 2013 to more than 20 per cent this time.

Speaking after the result was announced, Mrs Jones said: "I am delighted to be re-elected.

"I am proud of our achievements so far, great progress has been made in Doncaster over the last four years. Lots of growth, major improvements, new homes, better education, modernising services and protecting the frontline.

"We have dug firm foundations but there is no time to rest. We must continue progress."

The turnout in the mayoral election was just 29 per cent.

The complete results were:

George Jabbour (Conservative) 13,575

Ros Jones (Labour) 32,631

Eddie Todd 5,344

Chris Whitwood (Yorkshire) 3,235

Steve Williams (TUSC) 1,531