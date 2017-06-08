It’s election day. Here’s who is standing and where you can vote

It’s election day and a call has been made to visit polling stations and make your vote matter.

In the Isle, votes are being gathered for the next member of parliament for the Brigg and Goole constituency.

Details are below of the candidates and the polling stations which are open.

The candidates are: David Michael Jeffreys, 58, from Goole, United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP); Jerry Lonsdale, address in the Liverpool Walton Constituency (Liberal Democrats); Andrew Theakstone Percy, address in the Brigg and Goole Constituency (The Conservative and Unionist Party); Isabel Pires, from Hull (Green Party); Terence Smith, 26, from Goole (The Labour Party). Only one candidate will be elected.

Denise Hyde, head of paid service and executive director, people and transformation at North Lincolnshire Council, and returning officer, said:

“It is important that people use their right to vote in the forthcoming elections.

“Voting gives you the power to help influence local and national decisions that affect you.

“Don’t miss out, make your vote count.

The following polling stations will be open between the hours of 7am and 10pm: Public Hall, 22 High Street, Belton; Youth Centre, High Street, Epworth; Summer House, The Manor House, Dark Lane, Amcotts; Community Hall, Woodland Avenue, Crowle: Ealand Victory Hall, New Trent Street, Ealand: Garthorpe Sports & Community Centre, Shore Road, Garthorpe; Nursery Unit, Althorpe & Keadby Primary School, Keadby; Methodist Schoolroom, Main Street, Althorpe; Luddington Village Hall, High Street, Luddington; Memorial Hall, High Street, Haxey;Westwoodside Village Hall, Nethergate, Westwoodside; Coronation Hall, Owston Ferry, High Street, Owston Ferry; Methodist Schoolroom, North Street, West Butterwick; Wroot Village Hall, Field Lane, Wroot.

A YouGov analysis has suggested the UK faces a hung parliament at the General Election, this is when no party has won enough seats to have a majority in the House of Commons. With 650 seats available, a government needs the support of 326 MPs to have a working majority.