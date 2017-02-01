Former MP set to star in second series of political comedy show

Avalon TV have announced that a second series of the topical, political comedy show Unspun with Matt Forde has been commissioned by UKTV.

The show features local musician and former MP for Brigg & Goole, Ian Cawsey. The show is a mixture of music, stand up comedy and interviews with politicians in the news. The new series will once again run for six consecutive weeks from March 1st to April 5th.

Ian said: “It’s brilliant news that we doing a second series. Over the course of the first series it became better and better known. I got so many comments from people saying how much they enjoyed the show and that a satirical take on the week’s politics was more needed than ever!

The new series will once again have very topical comment on the political news. We record the show only the day before broadcast and we have great guests for the chat show segment who are in the news at the time. Once again MP4 the world’s only parliamentary rock band which I play in will be providing all the music and joining in the banter with the host Matt Forde. Song of the week will be making a comeback as well as the weekly challenge of finding an appropriate song to play on the guest.

Given we are only a few weeks away from the start of the recording it feels like a great time to be doing political satire. We have the start of Donald Trump’s Presidency, the ongoing debate about what Brexit will mean for the UK, what will happen in Scotland as a result, the Northern Ireland Assembly election and our first show will be straight after the two by-elections in Copeland and Stoke-on-Trent, seats which Labour are trying to defend in challenging times. Plus the only certainty is that there will more to add to that list by the time we get there!

It starts on Wednesday 1st March, 10pm on Dave. We are all looking forward to it and hope that people of all political persuasions and none will join us in laughing at some of the comedy politics always throws up”.