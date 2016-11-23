Council encourages businesses to support Armed Forces Covenant

North Lincolnshire Council is encouraging its suppliers to give their backing to the Armed Forces Covenant – a Government initiative that aims to support those who have served or are serving in the Armed Forces.

The Armed Forces Covenant is a promise from the nation that those who serve or have served, and their families, are treated fairly by working with businesses, local councils, charities and community organisations to support the forces through services, policy and projects.

The council is one of more than 800 businesses and charities that have signed an Armed Forces Covenant.

The Covenant’s two key principles are that:

The armed forces community should not face disadvantages when compared to other citizens in the provision of public and commercial services; and

Special consideration is appropriate in some cases, especially for those who have given most, such as the injured and bereaved.

Businesses wishing to sign the Covenant can make a range of written and publicised promises to set out their support to members of the Armed Forces community who work in their business or access their products and services.

The level of support depends on the size and nature of the organisation, but could include policies that encourage reserve service, support employment of veterans and service spouses/partners, and give the Armed Forces community a fair deal on commercial products and services.

Councillor Richard Hannigan, cabinet member for Governance and Transformation at North Lincolnshire Council, said: “We are encouraging businesses to sign up when they visit the Buy4Northern Lincolnshire website, which details all council contracts that suppliers can bid for. Here they will find examples of how they can show their support. We will also include details in the Selling to the Council Guide.

“While we want more businesses to sign the Armed Forces Covenant and show their support, they don’t have to sign it to be a council supplier. Potential suppliers will not be penalised if they haven’t signed the Covenant.”