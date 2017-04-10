Charities and community groups to benefit from Lincs Lotto

North Lincolnshire Council is on the lookout for local good causes to benefit from Lincs Lotto, a community lottery launching in North Lincolnshire later this year.

The good causes could be local charities, community groups, parish councils or sports clubs, and will receive 50 per cent of the proceeds from lottery ticket sales.

Lincs Lotto players will be able to choose which good cause they want to support when they buy their tickets and 50p from every ticket bought will go directly to their chosen cause.

Each charity or community group will have its own webpage on the Lincs Lotto website and will be encouraged to drum up ticket sales to help support their cause.

We are hosting a launch event on 23 May for groups to find out more and register their interest. Any good causes interested in coming along to this event should contact Rachel Johnson on rachel.johnson@northlincs.gov.uk or call 01724 296391.

Lincs Lotto will launch later this year, with prizes up for grabs of up to £25,000. Tickets for the weekly draw will cost just £1 each and be available to buy online.

Councillor Richard Hannigan, deputy leader of North Lincolnshire Council, said: “Lincs Lotto will be a new and unique way for good causes in North Lincolnshire to raise money and I hope as many local groups get involved as possible.

“Fifty per cent of all the ticket sales will go directly to funding charities and projects in our communities – this is over double the amount given to good causes by the National Lottery. If you’re part of a local charity or community group, come along to our event in May and see how you can get involved.”

In accordance with the Gambling Act 2005, North Lincolnshire Council has appointed an external lottery manager, Gatherwell Ltd, to run Lincs Lotto on our behalf.