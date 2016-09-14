Police warn of burglars taking advantage of South Yorkshire heatwave

Burglars are taking advantage of the South Yorkshire heatwave this week - by looking for homes with doors left unlocked.

South Yorkshire Police said a number of burglaries took place in Doncaster over the weekend when people were outside in their gardens.

Doncaster's crime reduction officer, Eamonn Larkin, said: "We had a number of sneak-in burglaries reported over the weekend.

"Unfortunately, some people who were sat in their rear garden, enjoying the sunny weather, had not secured their front door and thieves have entered and stolen property.

"Please get into the habit of locking doors especially if you're sat outside.

"We also had a number of burglaries where car keys were stolen and the car then taken. I will repeat the old slogan - take your car keys to bed.

"Don't leave them in the kitchen, on the worktop or in a cupboard with the other keys."

