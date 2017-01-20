Police seek youths over fatal crash in Doncaster

Police officers investigating a fatal collision in Doncaster are trying to find a group of youths who may have witnessed the crash.

Lloyd Simon Rodgers, aged 27, died after he was struck by a white Mercedes at the junction of Warmsworth Road and Waverley Avenue, Warmsworth, on Saturday, January 7.

It is believed a group of around six youths may have information that would assist the investigation into the collision which took place at 10.45pm.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The youths, who were near to shops on the road around the time of the collision, are being asked to contact officers, along with any motorists who may have seen something or have video footage from a dashboard camera.

"A 27-year-old local pedestrian died at the scene after being involved in a collision with a white Mercedes heavy goods vehicle and police officers closed the road for several hours to undertake investigatory work."

An inquest into Mr Rodgers' death is to be held in June.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.