Police seek tow truck driver after wheel falls off coach on Doncaster road

Two cars were struck by a wheel which came off a coach being towed along a Doncaster road.

The wheel struck a white Ford Fiesta and a blue Ford Fiesta travelling along Wakefield Road, Hampole, on Monday afternoon.

Officers want to trace the driver of the recovery truck which was towing the coach.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Around 4.10pm on Monday afternoon, what is believed to be a recovery truck, was towing a broken down coach when the wheel came off the coach and rolled down the carriageway, striking two vehicles - a white Ford Fiesta and a blue Ford Fiesta.

"It is thought the driver of the tow truck stopped in a layby, just before the junction of Field Lane, Hampole, to replace the wheel of the coach before leaving the scene.

"One person suffered minor injuries in the incident and police would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident or who may know the driver of the tow truck."

