Police seek man over attempted abduction of schoolboy in Doncaster

An E-fit has been released of a man police want to trace over an attempted abduction of a child in Doncaster.

A 12-year-old boy was approached by a man in a van who asked him to get into the back, South Yorkshire Police revealed today.

The youngster ran off and raised the alarm.

He told detectives the man who approached him as he walked along Church Lane and onto New Road, Tickhill, was white, aged in his 20s, spotty and had dark hair and a big beard.

He was wearing a work-style high-vis jacket, which looked dirty and old.

The van he was driving was described as small, blue and 'battered', with yellow stripes along each side and on the back.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "At around 6.30pm on Friday, August 12, it was reported that the boy, who was walking along Church Lane, Tickhill, and then onto New Road, was approached by a man in a van and asked to get into the back.

"The boy didn’t get into the vehicle and ran away. He was not injured during the incident.

"Do you know the man pictured in the E-fit? Did you witness the incident or perhaps have information which could help?"

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.