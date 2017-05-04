Police search underway for missing South Yorkshire woman

A police search has been launched for a missing South Yorkshire woman.

Sarah Hobbs, aged 45, from Stainforth, Doncaster, was last seen leaving her home yesterday morning.

She has not been seen or heard from since and police officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have spoken to her or who knows where she might be.

Sarah is white, 5ft tall and slim, with mousy brown hair which is normally worn in a ponytail.

She usually wears jeans, a T-shirt and a navy blue coat.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.