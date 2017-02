A police search is underway following reports of a train striking a pedestrian in Doncaster.

Emergency services were called to a level crossing in Rossington at 7.58am following reports that a train had struck a pedestrian.

When police officers arrived there was no sign of a casualty but a search of the area is still underway.

At 8.24pm a pedestrian died after being struck by a train on a level crossing in Arksey.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.