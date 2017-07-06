Police search launched for missing Doncaster teenager

A police search is underway for a missing Doncaster teenager.

Olivia Wood, aged 15, was reported missing from the Conisbrough area last night.

The teenager, who has short, brown hair, left Minneymoor Hill at about 2.30pm, heading towards Swinton.

She was last heard from at around 10pm last night, and is thought to have been in Sheffield city centre.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "She has not been seen or heard from since and both officers and her family are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare."

Olivia is thought to be wearing a navy blue parker jacket with fur round the hood and black jeans.

Officers also believe she may be carrying a black rucksack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 1,237 of July 5.