Police search for missing Doncaster man

Police officers in Doncaster are searching for a man reported missing last night.

Stephen Hulse, aged 57, has not been seen since leaving the Thorne Road area at around 6pm.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: " He has not been seen or heard from since and police are keen to speak to anyone who has spoken to him, or who knows where he might be."

Mr Hulse is about 6ft tall, slim and wears glasses.

He is thought to be wearing a black Nike T-shirt, black tracksuit bottoms and black Nike trainers.

It is thought he may also have a dressing gown and a Tesco carrier bag with him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.