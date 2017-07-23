Search

Police reportedly seal off South Yorkshire recycling centre after incident

Armthorpe Recycling Centre - Google Maps
Armthorpe Recycling Centre - Google Maps
0
Have your say

Police reportedly closed off a South Yorkshire recycling centre this morning following an incident.

Eye-witnesses reported that Armthorpe Road Recycling Centre was closed off this morning with a heavy police force at the scene.

Reports on social media stated that staff were locked outside the site following the incident as police investigated the scene.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for a response.

More to follow.