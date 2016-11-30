Police release e-fit after reported South Yorkshire attempted robbery

Police investigating a reported South Yorkshire attempted robbery have released an e-fit of a man they are trying to trace in connection with the incident.

At around 7pm on Thursday November 17 it is reported a 31-year-old man was walking home from work, heading from Rotherham interchange out of town toward Kimberworth.

He became aware of two men following him and when he reached Bradgate Park, one of the men is believed to have jumped in front of him, punching him in the face.

The other man is alleged to have tripped the 31-year-old over, causing him to fall to the floor. The victim suffered minor facial injuries.

It is reported that one of the men asked the victim to empty his pockets, but he was able to run to the Tesco Express on Upper Wortley Road and raise the alarm.

Call 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 7 of 18 November 2016 or give information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.