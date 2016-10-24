Police release CCTV in hunt for thieves who stole family dog and car in Doncaster

Officers investigating a Doncaster burglary, during which a family dog and car was stolen, have now issued CCTV images of two women they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

The incident reportedly took place between 12.30pm and 1pm on Tuesday, October 18 when it is reported that a dog was stolen from a property in St George’s Avenue, Dunsville.

Hugo has been stolen.

The dog, a Chihuahua called Hugo, is chipped and has not yet been traced.

A red Audi A3 Quattro, registration number PN63 VXZ, was also reported to have been taken during the burglary. The car has also not yet been recovered.

Officers believe the women pictured could hold useful information and would like to hear from anyone who recognises them.

Alternatively, if you know where Hugo might be, please call 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 516 of October18.

You can also ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.