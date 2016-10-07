Police quash rumours about an attempted child abduction in Tibshelf

Police have quashed rumours about the attempted abduction of a Year 7 Tibshelf Community School student on Wednesday evening.

The school posted on its Facebook page that the boy had been approached by the driver of a red Transit van who became aggressive when he declined a lift.

But, following an enquiry by the Derbyshire Times, Derbyshire Police said they did not believe there was any malicious intent on the part of the driver or any reason to be alarmed.

A spokesman said: “When our officers spoke to the boy involved, it was reported that he had fallen off his scooter and was on the ground when a van approached.

“The driver saw that the boy was injured and offered him a lift, which was declined. A short time later and after a brief verbal exchange between the two, the van driver left.”

But he added: “We would always urge people – young people included – to be vigilant when speaking with strangers and to report anything suspicious or discomforting to police at the earliest opportunity.”