A police probe is underway into the theft of a van found abandoned in Doncaster.

The Renault van was found in Anchorage Lane, Doncaster, at around 10am yesterday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The occupant or occupants of the vehicle, a Renault van, are believed to have fled the scene and an area search was carried out to no gain."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.