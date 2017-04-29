Police launch urgent search for missing elderly South Yorkshire man

Police have launched an urgent search for an elderly man after he went missing from his South Yorkshire home.

Colin Smith, 82, was last seen at around 8.40pm yesterday at his home address in the Thorne area of Doncaster.

However, this morning, it has been discovered that Colin was no longer at home and he was reported missing to police.

Colin is described as being of slim build, around 5ft 10ins tall, with short grey hair and possibly a slight beard. It is not known what Colin is wearing.

Call 101 quoting incident number 337 of April 29 with any information