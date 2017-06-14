Police launch summer drink driving clampdown with stop and search campaign across South Yorkshire

A summer anti drink driving campaign has been launched in South Yorkshire with more patrols and stop and search sites across the county.

Officers are running the summer drink and drug driving campaign to raise awareness and also clampdown on offenders.

A force spokesman said: "The sun is shining, friends are socialising and the drinks are flowing. This perfect summer afternoon can quickly become bittersweet with one wrong decision to get behind the wheel whilst being over the limit.

"For many people summer is all about the warm weather, lights nights and making memories with friends and family. However, this sunny time of year can become dark and dreary because of the life changing effects caused by driving whilst under the influence of drink or drugs."

National figures highlight an average of 54,099 people are convicted of driving or attempting to drive on a road or other public place while over the legal limit each year and even more shockingly, around 3,000 people are killed or seriously injured each year in drink drive collisions.

To reduce these statistics and to keep South Yorkshire’s roads safe, officers are running the campaign to raise awareness and take action against anyone putting, not only themselves, but everyone else in danger.

As part of the action taken, roads policing teams will be conducting high visibility patrols and setting up dedicated stop and search sites across South Yorkshire.

This action aims to catch offenders who are breaking the law, engage with local communities to highlight the dangers and consequences, and make everyone think twice before diving under the influence of drink and drugs the morning after the night before.

PS Lee Beck, who is overseeing the campaign, commented on the dangers of drink and drug driving and said: “Each year we run drink and drug driving campaigns to raise awareness of the dangers of driving whilst being under the influence and the impact this can have.

“The statics highlight the problem and demand this generates and we hope through this and similar campaigns, we can prevent people in South Yorkshire from becoming a part of these figures. Our main aim is to make sure everyone has a safe way of getting home and does not take a chance with their life and the lives of others, by getting in your car under the influence.

“We want everyone to be able to enjoy summer safely and I hope through this action, we are able to increase awareness and bring offenders to justice for committing this crime.”

Watch out for further information and results achieved from the campaign and if you would like to report any concerns relating to drink or drug driving, please contact police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.