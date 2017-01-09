Police issue warning over missing South Yorkshire prisoner

Police chiefs in South Yorkshire have issued a warning about an on-the-run prisoner.

Ricky-Lee Langford, aged 30, absconded from HMP Hatfield, an open prison in Doncaster, on Friday, December 30.

He was serving a seven-year sentence for two robberies committed in 2011.

Langford is originally from Maltby and has links to Doncaster and Thurcroft.

Police chiefs have warned members of the public not to approach him.

They claim he could use violence to evade arrest.

Temporary Superintendent Sarah Poolman, said: “I’d urge anyone who knows where Langford is, or has spoken to him, to contact us.

“We believe Langford could use violence to avoid arrest and because of that, we would advise members of the public not to approach him and to contact police if you do see him.

“I’d also like to appeal directly to Langford. If you read this, come forward and hand yourself in.”

“We need your help to find him, so if you know where he is, or think you may have seen him, please call 101."