Police issue urgent appeal to find missing woman Constance

South Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal to find a missing Doncaster woman.

Constance Wilkinson, aged 84, has been missing from the Cantley area since 4.10pm today.

Constance is described as white, five feet, two inches tall, and of a slim build.

She was last seen wearing a cream coloured coat and carrying a blue Radley shoulder bag.

There are concerns for her health and wellbeing, and officers are asking for any sightings, or any information about her whereabouts, to be reported to police on 101, quoting incident number 778 of August 4.