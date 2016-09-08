Police issue picture of motorbike stolen in Doncaster

A photograph has been issued of a motorbike stolen from a garage in Doncaster.

The Demon X DXR140 was taken from the High Street area of Dunsville between 2.30pm and 6.40pm on Monday, September 5.

Anyone who has seen it or knows who was responsible for the theft should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

almost 100 Sheffield Streets Ahead workers to be mae redundant with more job cuts planned

Boy 11, taken to hospital after crash in Sheffield

Tributes paid to Sheffield city centre attack victim

Man in court over death of Sheffield man

Sheffield dad being deported to Jamaica todya after baseball bat attack conviction

Renovated 16th century farmhouse faces demolition to make way for HS2 line