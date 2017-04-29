Police issue educational advice to teenage girls filmed fighting in South Yorkshire park

Police have issued educational advice to two teenage girls who were filmed fighting in a South Yorkshire park on Wednesday.

Shocking footage emerged on social media of the two girls taking part in a vicious fight and was shared thousands of times.

The footage showed the alleged victim being kicked and punched by another teenager as a baying crowd of youngsters watched on and filmed them.

The attack took place on Wednesday, April 26, at Campsall Park but police said nobody was serious injured during the fight.

Police said they have spoken to those involved and issued warnings and given educational advice to the the two teenage girls.

Officers have also spoken to those who shared footage of the incident online.