Police issue E-fits of conmen wanted over theft in Doncaster

Police E-fits have been released of two men wanted over the theft of a large amount of cash from a Doncaster pensioner.

They men called at a 91-year-old man's house in Oxford Street, Rossington, and were paid for work they claimed to have carried out at the property.

Do you recognise the man in this police E-fit?

The men said they would return the following day with a receipt and when they called again one of them took the OAP to the back of his house to look at their work they claimed to have carried out.

Once the men had left the property the OAP realised that a large amount of cash had been stolen from inside.

They first called at his home at 2pm on Wednesday, June 21 and returned the following day, which is when the cash was taken.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.