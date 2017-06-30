Police issue appeal after man assaulted outside own home in Doncaster

Police are investigating after a man was assaulted outside his own home in Doncaster.

Officers investigating are now appealing for witnesses to the incident which took place in Stainforth at around 3pm on June, 23.

A spokesman said: "A 35-year-old man was reportedly assaulted by a man at his home on Finkle Street in Stainforth, Doncaster.

"The man sustained injuries to his head and arms in the incident. His injuries are non-serious.

"Officers are currently investigating the incident and have been making enquiries in the area."

If you have any information that may be able to assist their investigation, please contact police on 101 quoting incident number 784 of 23 June.

Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.