Police investigation into death of man found injured in South Yorkshire park ongoing

A police investigation into the death of a man found injured in a South Yorkshire park is ongoing.

Detectives launched a murder inquiry last Tuesday following the death of a 65-year-old man who was found injured in Hexthorpe Park, Doncaster.

He was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

A post mortem recorded the provisional cause of death as a heart attack but further tests and enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death are underway.

A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder have been released from custody as enquiries continue.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.