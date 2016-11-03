Police incident leads to closure of Doncaster Road

A road in Doncaster is closed this morning because of an 'incident'.

The Avenue in Bentley is closed to traffic and pedestrians close to the junction with Alexander Street.

Details of the nature of the incident have not yet been released.

It is close to the scene of a murder committed last weekend.

John Poole, aged 50, was found stabbed to death after an attack in The Avenue in the early hours of Saturday, October 29.

Lisa Thorpe, 32 ,of The Avenue, has been charged with murder.

A 17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed pending further inquiries.