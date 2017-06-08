Police in new crackdown on burglary in Doncaster

A new police operation has been launched to tackle and prevent burglaries in Doncaster.

It forms part of a force-wide initiative aimed at raising awareness of burglaries over the summer months, when crooks often take advantage of doors and widows being left open.

The Doncaster crackdown involves officers targeting known offenders and increasing police patrols - both as a deterrent and in a bid to catch crooks in the act.

DI James Axe, who is overseeing the operation, said: “We recognise burglary and crimes of this nature cause distress to victims and concerns within our communities.

"In order to address the issue and proactively prevent burglaries, we have developed a specialist operation focused on tackling the offenders who prey on the vulnerable and cause misery to our residents.

“As part of the work carried out under the operation there will be an increased police presence actively conducting patrols and making arrests.

"I hope this activity will offer reassurance to the public and illustrate our commitment to prevent burglary and actively seek to bring offenders to justice."

Anyone with information on burglars should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.