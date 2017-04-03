Police in 'high-speed car chase' for stolen BMW through quiet South Yorkshire village

Stunned residents have described how police led a high-speed car chase in pursuit of a stolen BMW through a quiet South Yorkshire village today.

People living in Sprotbrough on the outskirts of Doncaster told how 'villagers were stunned to witness a high-speed police chase as two marked police cars hurtled after a stolen BMW' at noon.

Residents claimed this comes after six houses were broken into on Melton Road and Ambleside Crescent on Sunday evening in which car keys were targeted.

Posting onto the Sprotbrough Life website, one resident said: "It now seems that the thieves returned to one of these properties and promptly stole a car.

"Police are warning residents to keep car keys well away from prying eyes."