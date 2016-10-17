Police in crackdown on uninsured drivers on South Yorkshire's roads

Motorists will be pulled over by the police in a crackdown on uninsured drivers across South Yorkshire this week.

Officers will stop motorists to check their documents in a bid to drive down the number of uninsured drivers on the roads.

The action forms parts of a national awareness week launched as part of Operation Drive, devised by the Motor Insurers’ Bureau, to highlight the dangers of driving without insurance.

It is hoped that it will reduce the number of deaths on the roads,with 23 people killed in South Yorkshire so far this year.

The Motor Insurers’ Bureau claims that those who drive without insurance are four times more likely to be involved in a fatal collision.

PC Sophie Bradey, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “Those that drive without insurance pose not only a risk to themselves but other drivers, and the horrifying figures demonstrate this.

“The work being conducted as part of this programme is crucial as those that create, potentially life threatening risks, will be identified and punished for their actions.

“South Yorkshire Police are committed to keeping roads safe and will take all action necessary to achieve this.”

To report those driving without insurance call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

