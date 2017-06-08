Police hunt underway for missing teenagers with links to South Yorkshire

A police operation has been launched to find two teenage boys with links to South Yorkshire.

Laiton Kennedy, aged 15 and Michael Cross, 13, from Reading vanished at 9.20am on Monday, when they were last seen in the town.

Michael Cross

The boys have links to Doncaster and Barnsley, as well as Southampton.

Laiton is white, 5ft 2ins, slim, with short, brown hair and some stubble. He speaks with a Doncaster accent.

When he was last seen he was wearing a red and grey Gucci baseball cap, a grey and blue Armani fleece, blue jeans and blue Nike Air Max trainers.

He was carrying a black Armani man bag and riding a black Giant mountain bike with a black bicycle lock.

Michael is white, 5ft, of a large build, with brown hair, which is short on the back and sides and longer on top.

When he was last seen he was wearing a white jacket, a blue Nike top, blue shorts and black trainers.

Anyone with any information should call Thames Valley Police on 101 and quote reference 350 of June 5 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.