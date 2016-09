CCTV images have been released of men police want to trace over a mass brawl in Doncaster.

The fight broke out in Silver Street in Doncaster town centre at around 8.45pm on Sunday, August 13.

Do you know these men?

During the incident a man was knocked unconscious.

Officers believe the men in the CCTV images could hold vital information.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

