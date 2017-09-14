Police hunt man over Doncaster scooter theft

Have you seen this man, wanted in connection with a theft from a Doncaster supermarket?

Police officers have released CCTV images of the man they would like to talk to.

At around 12.50pm on Thursday, June 22, a child’s scooter, left in the foyer area of the ASDA store, High Street, Carcroft, Doncaster, was reportedly stolen.

Officers are still trying to locate the Team Dogz scooter, which is multi-coloured and custom built.

If you have any information about the incident, or if you recognise the man pictured, ring 101, quoting reference number A/80935/2017.

Anonymous information can also be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.