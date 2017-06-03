Police flood Doncaster estate after 'man is shot' outside pub

A man has been reportedly shot after an incident close to a Doncaster pub.

Officers were called to the scene outside the Cantley Lodge pub and Bella Pizza on Acacia Road in Cantley last night.

A car with its back window smashed in. Picture: Marie Caley/The Star/DFP

Reports on social media described the large police presence on the shops for several hours along with helicopter overhead.

One resident who didn't wished to be named said the cordon was still in place this morning manned by armed officers.

South Yorkshire Police has yet to respond after being asked to comment on the incident.

We'll bring you more as we get it.